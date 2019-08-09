Australia is not my favourite cricket team, but that does not prevent me from admiring their ability to fight and grind it out in the face of overwhelming odds.
On the first morning of the recent Test against England, they were floundering at 122 for 8 about an hour after lunch on the first day. But in a masterly display of batsmanship, Steve Smith gave a clinic on how to bat with tailenders, adding 88 for the ninth wicket with Peter Siddle (44), and 74 with last man Nathan Lyon (12 not out). From the precarious 122 for 8, Australia rallied to 284 all out, with Smith scoring 144.