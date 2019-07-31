LAST Thursday’s High Court ruling in which it was declared that Section 15 (1A) of the Legal Profession Act (LPA) was unconstitutional, has been temporarily suspended.
That section of law had been utilised for years by Trinidad and Tobago citizens who did not obtain a post-graduate Legal Education Certificate (LEC) from the Hugh Wooding Law School, and provided an avenue through which they could have been admitted to the bar and practise law in this country.
However, even though Justice Vasheist Kokaram suspended his order, he also issued another order restraining the Registrar of the Supreme Court from processing any application made under the section.
This means in spite of the suspension, law student still cannot utilise the section until Parliament steps in and remedy the issue by way of amending it or until the ruling is appealed and overturned by the Court of Appeal.
Under Section 15 (1A), instead of pursuing the two-year LEC programme at Hugh Wooding, law students, after receiving their Bachelor of Laws degree, had the option of obtaining their post-graduate qualifications in the United Kingdom of another Commonwealth jurisdiction over a much shorter period of time.
After gaining their post-graduate qualification, students were then required to undergo a six-month in-service training programme at a local law firm before applying and being admitted to the bar.