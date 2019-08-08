The National Insurance Board of Trinidad and Tobago (NIBTT), in conjunction with the International Social Security Association (ISSA), recently co-hosted a workshop for local and regional social security practitioners. The workshop with its theme, “Administrative Solutions for coverage extension and contribution collection and compliance (focusing on difficult to cover groups)” was held from July 24 – 26, 2019 at the NIBTT's Corporate Headquarters, Queen’s Park East, Port-of- Spain and featured ISSA facilitators from the United Kingdom and Switzerland.
Social security practitioners from the following countries participated in this important and interactive workshop:
• Antigua and Barbuda
• Bahamas
• Barbados
• Belize
• British Virgin Islands
• Grenada
• St. Kitts and Nevis
• St. Vincent and the Grenadines
• Turks and Caicos
• Trinidad and Tobago
As the world’s leading international organization for social security institutions, government departments and agencies, ISSA promotes excellence in social security administration through professional guidelines, expert knowledge, services and support so that its membership can develop dynamic social security systems and policies throughout the world.