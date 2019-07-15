Sunday August 4th 5:30 p.m. at NAPA will be majestic, magical, and miraculous as the Trinidad and Tobago Youth Philharmonic presents ‘Romantic Overtures-Animated Classics, celebrating 20 years (1999-2019) of music education, wholesome entertainment and cultural enrichment for the children, youth and national community of Trinidad and Tobago. Majestic, as TTYP will premiere the Tchaikovsky’s celebrated ‘Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture.!’ Magical, as the Youth Symphony performs 10 Animated Disney Classics, including ‘The Lion King’, ‘Alladin’, ‘Frozen’ and ‘Beauty and the Beast.’ Miraculous, as Founder & Music Director leads the orchestra and the Euangelion Singers & Band in raising an Ebernezer-a stone of help to the Lord Jesus Christ for providing land for the building of our nation’s first Music Academy-The Trinidad and Tobago Youth Philharmonic Academy of Music!
The Trinidad and Tobago Youth Philharmonic Orchestra (TTYP) is the only youth symphony orchestra in Trinidad and Tobago and the largest in the English speaking Caribbean. Its premier music education programme caters for students ages 4-29 years.
The 20th Anniversary concert showcases the talent of our youth at the culmination of TTYP’s 15th annual vacation music camp: a three (3) week, 90 contact hours, workshop conducted by a team of eight (8) Venezuelan tutors of Fundación Musical Simón Bolívar (FMSB), VENEZUELA led by Mr. Hemath Jahoor, and Music Director TTYP, Mr. Kenneth Listhrop.
TTYP’s school and community programmes continue to embrace students from primary and secondary schools across the country including St. Georges College, Barataria, the Bishop Anstey and Trinity College East High Schools (BATCE). Additionally, TTYP continues to recognize and applaud the kind generosity of the corporate community namely National Gas Company and Atlantic for their support over the years.
All proceeds from ticket sales will go towards the building fund to construct our nation’s first school for orchestral excellence: The TTYP Music Academy. With this in mind, TTYP invites all music teachers, music students, primary and secondary schools, churches and the general public to attend in support of our youth, as we establish an orchestral tradition in Trinidad and Tobago. Your contribution is only $200 per ticket.
Tickets can be purchased as follows:
1) From parents and students of TTYP before 22nd July.
2) From Bishop Anstey High School, Trinity East College from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from Monday
15th July to Monday 22nd July.
3) Online at https://www.suntixx.com/viewevent/1240
4) At over 1300 Lotto/VIA outlets nationwide
5) At NAPA Box Office
6) At Quality Stationery Supplies, St Augustine (Behind Massy Stores 645-9882)
7) At Musicians Paradise Port of Spain: 222-2970 and San Fernando: 377-2545
Contact 1: Kenneth Listhrop, (751-6297) Founder and Music Director
Contact 2: Carlos Fenson 361-0268
Contact 3: Patricia Jaggasar-Clement 386-2922