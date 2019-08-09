POS, Trinidad, Friday August 9, 2019 – The FIRST ever MILO Champions Cup held in Barcelona Spain courtesy MILO and FC Barcelona came to a close on August 3rd, 2019. Trinidad and Tobago’s team – Cox Academy – competed valiantly, taking 2nd place to Caribbean counterpart Jamaica after a penalty shootout to settle a draw. The team returned home on Tuesday.
Team TTO, consisting of 6 boys and 2 girls vied against teams from Chile, Colombia, Eastern & Southern Africa, Indonesia, Jamaica, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam in the group (League) phase of the competition. After each team played the other in the League on August 1st and 2nd, team TTO and Team Jamaica emerged winners via a tie; both teams having amassed the highest number of match wins and goal differences.
Team TTO, Jamaica, Thailand and Colombia advanced to the MILO Champions Cup Final and after a knock-out round, Trinidad & Tobago and Jamaica faced-off for the final. The match ended in a tie, only to be broken via penalty kicks, with Jamaica taking the title as the MILO Champions Cup overall winner.
Team TTO will bring home a League Cup for their win and their 2nd place MILO Champions Cup trophy, as well as honourable recognition for team member Derrel Garcia who achieved “Most Tournament Goals Scored,” making his coach, team and country proud.
After the MILO Champions Cup Final, the team enjoyed a fiercely competitive match between FC Barcelona and Arsenal at Camp Nou on Sunday August 4th before beginning their journey back to T&T on August 5th. Head Coach of Cox Academy Dennis Cox who accompanied the girls and boys expressed great pride in his youngsters for their fearlessness and lauded Nestlé and FC Barcelona for providing the children the opportunity to not only visit Spain, but to participate in an activity with one of the most revered football clubs known today.
Team TTO returned to Trinidad on Tuesday August 6th via British Airways.
TEAM TTO
Name:
Cox Academy
Head Coach:
Dennis Cox
PLAYERS:
Name: Mikhail Clement
DOB: 17-Jan-09
Age: 10
Name: Vaughn Clement
DOB: 17-Jan-09
Age: 12
Name: Abigail Cornwall
DOB: 02-Mar-09
Age: 12
Name: Donovan Drayton
DOB: 10
Age: 02-Mar-09
Name: Derrel Garcia
DOB: 03-Mar-07
Age: 12
Name: Kai Ollivierra
DOB: 30-Aug-07
Age: 11
Name: Adam Pierre
DOB: 18-Feb-08
Age: 11
Name: Shadasia Sanchez
DOB: 05-Dec-06
Age: 12