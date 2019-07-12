If you’re over 25, chances are you have debt of some kind.
Whether this is a credit card, car loan, short term loan or even a mortgage; debt is a reality of life at one point or another for most of us, as we find ourselves wanting to purchase items without having the full amount of funds needed. While loans help facilitate a desired lifestyle or acquisition, debt is often perceived as a negative thing, and indeed can be a source of great stress if not managed well. One of the reasons for this negative perception is that many people do not manage their debt well and do not use tools available to help them manage, not only their debt, but their overall finances in an effective manner. One such tool is the Debt Service Ratio – a phrase which may already have some heads being scratched.
Your Debt Service Ratio (DSR) is simply the ratio of your debt to your income, or the amount you earn versus the amount you owe. Any loan institution will ask you for information to calculate your DSR because it measures your ability to service (pay) your debt. Having too much debt in relation to your income or vice versa is often an indication of financial trouble in your near future and more often than not, will result in you being turned down for future loans.
Understanding your DSR is thus very beneficial in managing your personal finances and keeping yourself financially healthy and stress-free. But what is an acceptable DSR and how can you reduce a DSR that is too high or improve your DSR?
Calculating your DSR is easy; all you need is your total gross income (income after taxes) and your total fixed monthly debt payments. Once you have these figures, divide your Debt by your Income and multiply the answer by 100.
Example:
John’s Total Gross Income: 8 to 4 Job Salary after tax: $8,500
Total Gross Income: $8,500
John’s Total Monthly Debt Payments:
Credit Card: $500
Car Loan: $3,000
Emergency Loan: $800
Total: $4,300
Debt Service Ratio (Debt/Income x 100)
4300/8500 = 0.51
DSR Figure: 0.51 x 100 = 51%
In this example we can see that John’s DSR is 51%, which is very high. This means that just about half of John’s income is spent covering his debt. Most banks prefer their customers to have a DSR closer to 25% but may still give loans to those with a DSR up to 40%, if they see that you are managing your DSR and will decrease it in the near future. A DSR of 51% however, means that John is stretching himself much too thin financially, which can lead to disastrous results, should any unforeseen expenses such as his car breaking down or a medical emergency arise.
So how can John improve his DSR?
The most obvious ways to improve your DSR would be to directly affect either income or debt. Taking these separately, there are a few methods to either increase income or reduce debt, such as:
Income Side
• Getting a side job that increases your total income. Even if it’s $1000 a month, that’s still extra money, which can go a long way over time.
• Asking for a raise or getting a higher salary job – easier said than done, but if successful, a higher salary (and greater debt repayments) can significantly improve your DSR.
Expense/Debt Side
• Doing a budget of all your expenses can significantly help give a clear view of monthly expenses and therefore which expenses may be easily cut or reduced. Less expenses means more of your income can go towards paying off debt.
• Debt consolidation – This method merges all your debt into one or gives you a new loan that pays off your old debt. This allows you to pay a single monthly instalment that is less than your total separately monthly loan payments, while also providing a longer time to pay and sometimes a smaller interest rate. This does have a downside however, as it spreads the debt repayment over a longer period, which may mean paying more in the long run.
• Some people with a high DSR tend to compound the issue by using their credit cards to pay monthly instalments or other monthly expenses, further putting themselves in a hole. Using cash instead forces you to think more conservatively about spending while not increasing your credit card debt.