The 2019 season has been a tough one for Jereem “The Dream” Richards. Adversity, though, makes success even sweeter. And that was certainly the case for the Trinidad and Tobago track star in the Pan American Games men’s 200 metres final, here in Lima, Peru, yesterday.
“It means a lot,” Richards told the Express, following his 20.38 seconds silver medal run. “There were times my confidence was challenged, my fate was challenged, and I was wondering if I was going to get into that groove where I want to be. But I listened to my coach, Blaine Wiley, kept praying, and I stayed consistent.”
Things have also been very challenging for Keston Bledman. But the experienced sprinter enjoyed a turnaround in Lima, last night. Jerod Elcock, Bledman, Akanni Hislop and Kyle Greaux teamed up for silver in the men’s 4x100m relay, the T&T quartet getting around the track in 38.46 seconds. Brazil grabbed gold in 38.27, with bronze going to the United States in 38.79.
“This team has heart,” an exultant Bledman told the Express. “I told them we’re not leaving here without a medal. Jerod kept saying I ain’t leaving here without a medal. And the same thing Akanni was saying. All of us had one mind, one body and one spirit. And that’s what you need in a relay.”
Drawn in lane two, following his third-place finish in Thursday’s opening 200m heat, Richards was up against it in the championship race. But the reigning Commonwealth Games champion was equal to the task, finishing strong to secure silver, behind Ecuador’s Alex Quinonez (20.27) and ahead of Dominican Republic’s Yancarlos Martinez (20.44).
“Given the lane I got in the final,” said Richards, “I’m very satisfied. It was really tough to run in lane two in such a quality final.
“In the semis,” he explained, “I underestimated how cold it was going to be. When we got into the arena, it was really cold, and we were out there for several minutes before the race started. But I kind of edited my warmup today and it paid off.”
Richards first made a global impact at the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London, England, where he bagged bronze in the half-lap event and gold in the 4x400m relay. The 25-year-old sprinter is keen to continue the dream with a couple more podium finishes at the 2019 IAAF World Championship in Doha, Qatar.
“The times were not fast today, but conditions were bad and I wasn’t that far off of Quinonez, and he’s a 19-second guy. It shows that I’m in pretty good shape, and hoping to go forward into Doha and do even better.”
Richards said he has not set any time target, going into the September 28 to October 6 World Champs meet.
“Coming here, I wasn’t expecting to win or run a fast time. Medals are more important right now. This year, I don’t really care much about the times.”
Richards will be back on the track today, helping in T&T’s bid to retain the Pan American Games men’s 4x400m title.