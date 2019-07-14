Trinidad and Tobago’s Tyra Gittens finished ninth in the women’s high jump finals at the World University Games in Napoli, Italy, yesterday. The Texas A&M University student got over the bar at 1.75 metres. Gittens went over at the same height in Wednesday’s qualifying competition.
Ukraine earned gold and silver in the event. Yuliia Chumachenko topped the field with a 1.94m clearance, with second spot going to Iryna Gerashchenko at 1.91. German bronze medallist Imke Onnen also jumped 1.91m.
In Tuesday’s long jump final, Gittens was fifth with a 6.37m leap. She had qualified eighth on Monday, disturbing the sand at 6.28.
On Thursday, Portious Warren produced T&T’s only podium finish at the Games, the University of Alabama athlete throwing 17.82 metres to seize women’s shot put silver. Earlier in the day, she threw the iron ball 17.31m to qualify second. Another T&T field athlete, Cherisse Murray was 15th with a 14.96m throw, and did not progress.
Warren also competed in the discus. She finished eighth in Monday’s qualifying event with a 52.94m effort. In the finals, however, Warren fouled her three throws for cellar position in the 12-woman field. Murray was 26th in qualifying at 44.41, and did not advance.