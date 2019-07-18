Tyriq Horsford head shot cropped

FIVE-TIME CARIFTA GAMES CHAMPION: Tyriq Horsford

Tyriq Horsford is tipped for top honours in the men’s javelin at the Pan American U20 Track and Field Championships in San Jose, Costa Rica. The Trinidad and Tobago athlete will bid for the title tomorrow night (TT time).

Horsford is second on the 2019 world junior (under-20) performance list with a 78.78 metres throw. But while the five-time Carifta Games champion is the favourite, Americans Marc Minichello and Tzuriel Pedigo are serious contenders as well. Minichello is fifth on the 2019 list at 77.15m, while Pedigo is eighth at 76.14.

The Pan Am U20 Champs get going today. In the early session, T&T will be represented by Akilah Lewis and Ayla Stanisclaus in the women’s 100 metres dash, Tamia Badal in the women’s 100m hurdles, Justin Guy in the men’s 110m hurdles, Taejha Badal and Tatianna Martinez in the women’s 400m, and Che Lara in the men’s 400m. All seven athletes will challenge for championship race berths in today’s late session.

Kelsey Daniel and Jaydon Antoine are listed for action in the men’s long jump, which is scheduled to start at 9 o’clock tonight (TT time). The T&T team also includes Jabari Fox, Shaniqua Bascombe, Kymoi Noray, Antonia Sealy and Caliyah Wallace. Earlier this month, Bascombe captured the North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) Championship girls’ under-18 200m title.

