MS Dhoni, India’s greatest cricket captain and one of their best players was a quiet achiever but a formidable warrior. He led Team India in all three formats of the game, won a T20 World Cup and an ODI World Cup, and he took India to the number one position in Test cricket. He did this with a team that was arguably just above average in fielding and bowling.
I believe that his success was due to his mental strength, his attention to the basics, his uncanny ability to read and manage different game situations, and his capacity to motivate and discipline himself and his players. Dhoni is now 38 years old and will be retiring from the game in the near future. When that time comes we will all be sad and disappointed.