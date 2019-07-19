Sport-Filler

WEST INDIES A were made to fight down to the last ball but they finally notched a win against the touring India A in game four of their five-match one-day international series yesterday in Antigua.

India A were already assured of winning the series following three consecutive wins and were eyeing a clean sweep but the hosts fought tooth and nail to avoid being “whitewashed” at home, pulling off a thrilling five-run victory in the fourth ODI at Coolidge Cricket Ground to save some face ahead of the final match at the same venue tomorrow.

A WIN AT LAST

Calypso Girls bid for 9th place

Trinidad and Tobago will attempt to repeat their ninth-place finish in Australia four years ago when they take on world No.8 Northern Ireland in the playoff for 9th and 10th today, their final match of the England 2019 Vitality Netball World Cup.

Bascombe, Horsford target Pan Am U-20 podium

Shaniqua Bascombe and Tyriq Horsford will be on show for Trinidad and Tobago at the National Stadium in San Jose, Costa Rica, today, day two of the Pan American U-20 Track and Field Championships.

Crowne among sports law Who’s Who

Dr Emir Crowne has been recognised by Who’s Who Legal “as one of the world’s leading sports and entertainment lawyers.” In a July 10 email, Who’s Who Legal informed the Trinidadian attorney that he was selected “as a result of our research with clients and peers”.

Managing expectation pressure

AFTER a heady 2018 season, technical director of the Team TTO senior cyclists Erin Hartwell believes his charges’ biggest challenge is the pressure of performance expectations.

43-43 thriller

Trinidad and Tobago played to a thrilling 43-43 draw with Scotland yesterday, a result which saw them finish fifth in Group G and qualified them for the 9th-10th place playoff against Northern Ireland tomorrow afternoon at the 2019 Vitality Netball World Cup.