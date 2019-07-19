A WIN AT LAST

WEST INDIES A were made to fight down to the last ball but they finally notched a win against the touring India A in game four of their five-match one-day international series yesterday in Antigua.
India A were already assured of winning the series following three consecutive wins and were eyeing a clean sweep but the hosts fought tooth and nail to avoid being “whitewashed” at home, pulling off a thrilling five-run victory in the fourth ODI at Coolidge Cricket Ground to save some face ahead of the final match at the same venue tomorrow.