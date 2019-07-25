Ahye bids for ‘beaver’ at NGC Champs

Michelle-Lee Ahye opens her NGC NAAA Open Track and Field Championship beaver-trick bid today. The 27-year-old track star was golden in the women’s 100 metres dash in 2016, 2017 and 2018, and will chase her fourth title on the trot at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, this weekend.
Ahye will compete in the fourth and final preliminary round heat this evening, squaring off against Kamaria Durant, teenager Akilah Lewis and British Virgin Islands sprinter Tahesia Harrigan-Scott. The opening heat, featuring Kelly-Ann Baptiste and Reyare Thomas, is scheduled for 6.15pm.