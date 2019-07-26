Ahye on course at NGC Champs

Michelle-Lee Ahye looks on course for a beaver-trick of NGC NAAA Open Track and Field Championship women’s 100 metres titles. Ahye cruised to victory in the fourth and final preliminary round heat at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, late yesterday, the US-based track star clocking 11.22 seconds to lead all qualifiers into today’s semifinal round. The final will be contested at 6.05 this evening.
Mauricia Prieto, Kelly-Ann Baptiste and Semoy Hackett also enjoyed comfortable victories. Prieto stopped the clock at a wind-assisted 11.34 seconds to top heat two. Baptiste won the opening heat in 11.50. And Hackett clocked 11.57 to triumph in heat three. Kamaria Durant was also impressive, finishing second to Ahye in heat four in 11.40.