Ahye strikes gold in Belgium

Trinidad and Tobago track star Michelle-Lee Ahye grabbed gold in the women’s 100 metres dash at the Meeting International de Liege, in Belgium, on Wednesday. The Carenage sprinter stopped the clock at 11.25 seconds. South Africa’s Tebogo Mamathu picked up silver in 11.38, with bronze going to Belgian Imke Vervaet (11.75).
Alena Brooks earned silver in the women’s 800m event, the T&T halfmiler completing her two laps of the track in two minutes, 03.42 seconds. Kenyan Emily Jerotich was victorious in 2:02.30. Third spot went to Elise Vanderelst, the Belgian getting home in a personal best 2:03.66.