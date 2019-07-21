Ahye 7th in London Diamond League

Michelle-Lee Ahye

SEASON’S BEST: Trinidad and Tobago sprinter Michelle-Lee Ahye.

Michelle-Lee Ahye finished seventh in the women’s 100 metres final at the Muller Anniversary Games IAAF Diamond league meet in London, England, yesterday. The Trinidad and Tobago sprinter got home in a season’s best 11.19 seconds.

Two-time Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was the class of the field, the Jamaican track star stopping the clock at 10.78 seconds. Great Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith earned silver in 10.92, while bronze was bagged by Ivory Coast sprinter Marie Josee Ta Lou in 10.98. Nigeria’s Blessing Okagbare, Germany’s Gina Luckenkemper and Ivorian Murielle Ahoure were fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively, clocking 11.04, 11.14 and 11.17. 

