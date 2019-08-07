Michelle-Lee Ahye, Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson, centre, and Brazil’s Vitoria Cristina

SWEET SILVER: Trinidad and Tobago’s Michelle-Lee Ahye, Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson, centre, and Brazil’s Vitoria Cristina, right, celebrate on the podium at the medal ceremony for the Women’s 100m Final, yesterday, during the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru. 

 —Photo: AFP

“It’s a very good feeling to be on the podium, wearing my Trinidad and Tobago colours and receiving a medal. Nothing could compare to the Commonwealth gold, but it was a close second.”

Michelle-Lee Ahye was beaming as she spoke to the Express, following the Pan American Games women’s 100 metres medal ceremony here in Lima, Peru, yesterday. The T&T track star posed proudly with her silver medal, the fruit of an 11.27 seconds dash that was only bettered by Elaine Thompson, Jamaica’s reigning Olympic champion striking gold in 11.18.

“I came out here to get a medal,” said Ahye, “to be in the top three, and I did. I was relaxed for the first time in a final. The cold weather was a bit stressful but I blanked that out and just went out there and did my best. I’m happy with my performance.”

