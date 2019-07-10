Michelle-Lee Ahye won the women’s 200 metres “B” race at the Spitzen Leichtathletik meet in Luzern, Switzerland, on Tuesday. The Trinidad and Tobago sprinter clocked 23.10 seconds to finish ahead of Americans Morolake Akinosun (23.21) and Lynna Irby (23.25).
Ahye was just off the podium in the 100m final, getting to the line fourth in 11.29 seconds. Germany’s Gina Luckenkemper struck gold, just getting the better of Jamaican Natalliah Whyte in the closest of finishes. Both sprinters were credited with the same time, 11.20. Another German, Tatjana Pinto bagged bronze in 11.21.
In the qualifying round, Ahye finished second in heat one in 11.39 seconds. Luckenkemper was home first with an 11.33 clocking. Pinto topped the second heat with an 11.27 run, with second spot going to Whyte in 11.31.