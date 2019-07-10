Michelle-Lee Ahye

HALF-LAP VICTORY: Trinidad and Tobago’s Michelle-Lee Ahye

Michelle-Lee Ahye won the women’s 200 metres “B” race at the Spitzen Leichtathletik meet in Luzern, Switzerland, on Tuesday. The Trinidad and Tobago sprinter clocked 23.10 seconds to finish ahead of Americans Morolake Akinosun (23.21) and Lynna Irby (23.25).

Ahye was just off the podium in the 100m final, getting to the line fourth in 11.29 seconds. Germany’s Gina Luckenkemper struck gold, just getting the better of Jamaican Natalliah Whyte in the closest of finishes. Both sprinters were credited with the same time, 11.20. Another German, Tatjana Pinto bagged bronze in 11.21.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

In the qualifying round, Ahye finished second in heat one in 11.39 seconds. Luckenkemper was home first with an 11.33 clocking. Pinto topped the second heat with an 11.27 run, with second spot going to Whyte in 11.31.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

T-LEAGUE DOUBT

T-LEAGUE DOUBT

After seven months of inactivity, local football kicks off this weekend with the 24-team Asc…

DON’T TOUCH HIM

DON’T TOUCH HIM

DON’T DARE think of firing Jason Holder as captain of the West Indies cricket team! That stern warning has come from the man who appointed him four years ago, Clive Lloyd, the former successful West Indies captain and chairman of selectors who believes the problem in the regional team doesn’t begin and end with Holder.