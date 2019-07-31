Team TTO boxer Michael Alexander has described winning his and his country’s first medal at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games as “a hell of an experience”,
Alexander settled for bronze in the Men’s light welterweight (64kg) division after losing 0-5 on points to USA’s Keyshawn Davis, Tuesday night at the Miguel Grau Coliseum.
For Alexander, a 2014 Commonwealth Games and 2014 Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games bronze medallist, it was about representing his country proudly.
“I’m pleased with my performance in my first Pan American Games plus this is one of the hardest boxers in the world in my weight division and I am just pleased to have qualified for Pan Am Games and take part in it, and still come home with hardware, for the first time,” the 2018 CAC silver medallist said.
He continued: “You have nothing to lose in boxing as a boxer. You only have to gain experience and this is a hell of an experience for me as a boxer preparing for World Championships in Russia (in September) and the upcoming Olympics.”