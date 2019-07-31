THE PRESTIGE of moving on to Triple Crown glory will be more valuable to the connections of Regal Intension than the purse in today’s Midsummer Classic at Santa Rosa Park. The Harold Chadee-trained colt is the lone horse in the 1,900-metre Midsummer Classic, the seventh race on the Emancipation Day eight-race card that is chasing this prestigious title.
Today’s jewel is the middle one in local racing’s elusive prize that culminates in the crowning jewel, the 2,000-metre Trinidad Derby Stakes on September 24.
To continue on that road Regal Intension, who won the 1,800-metre Guineas, the first leg of the Triple Crown series, has six horses standing in his way in the Midsummer Classic. The Dave Chadee-owned Jamaica-bred bay son of Western Classic/Wap will be partnered by Brian Boodramsingh who also rode him in the Guineas.
In 2014 Boodramsingh recorded his first Triple Crown success with the John O’Brien-trained Momentum. That year, it was rumoured that Boodramsingh would be replaced by Canadian-based rider Patrick Husbands in the final leg, the Trinidad Derby, but that did not materialise. Once again, the name Patrick Husbands is a threat, as he rides Apocalypse who is the only horse in the field to have beaten Regal Intension.