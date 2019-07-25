ARC’s AGM date set to change again

THE WAY has been paved for the staging of the Arima Race Club’s annual general meeting. It has been set for August 11. The staging of the club’s AGM was set for May but was cancelled because of an injunction filed by Robert Bernard and John O’Brien on May 25.
However, asked about the new AGM date, ARC president Baskaran Bassawh declared, “They have to refund the money to the 36 new members. I did not set any date. I saw an email from a member informing the other management committee members of the date. I could tell you that date is illegal. Today is when we were supposed to decide on that. I am looking at tentatively for 18th August.”