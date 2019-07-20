Laurent Koscielny

A MOVE MORE THAN LIKELY: Arsenal’s Laurent Koscielny brings the ball forward in Europa League action against Valencia last May. Having been stripped of the captaincy and facing a drop in wages, the French defender has been approached by France first-divisioners Bordeaux.

ARSENAL FANS are frustrated with the club management which has forced thousands of them to send a strong letter to owner Stan Kroenke. For a number of seasons they have seen their team fall behind neighbours Tottenham Hotspur and for a third year running, they have missed out on Champions League football.

During the current transfer window only Brazilian youngster Gabriel Martinelli has arrived at the Emirates, whereas Tottenham have broken their transfer record by paying French club Lyon £55millon for Tanguy Ndombele. Now the club is in dispute with Laurent Koscielny and he has been stripped of the club captaincy and refused to travel to the United States for their pre-season matches.

Koscielny knows that French team Bordeaux want him and have offered a three-year deal. He has one year left on his £120k a week contract at Arsenal and wants an extension. Arsenal, however, looked at his recent injuries and lack of playing time and offered a lower basic salary which included a performance-related clause based on the number of appearances he makes. He rejected this and has insisted on being allowed to leave for free immediately. Arsenal have ordered him to train with the Under-23 squad.

