ATLANTIS AQUATICS’ (AA) Keryn Burke broke a six-year-old national record to highlight action on the second night of the Amateur Swimming Association’s (ASATT) National Short Course Age Group Swimming Championships on Thursday.
At the National Aquatic Centre in Couva, Burke posted a new record time of 31.61 seconds for the Girls 9-10 50m butterfly event, erasing the previous record of 31.82 set by Jahmia Harley of Tidal Wave Aquatics.
She established the new mark on her way to an easy win in the Girls 9-10 in 1:12.69, ahead of Petrotrin Barracudas Swim Club’s (PBSC) Siena Jagdeo (1:18.52) and Sea Hawks Swim Club’s (SHSC) Khayla Gouveia (1:23.09).