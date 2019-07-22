Back to work

Trinidad and Tobago’s Under-15 footballers ended the TTFA Youth Invitational Series in bitter-sweet fashion. Despite an improved performance for the majority of their final match, they faded in the last quarter hour and ultimately suffered a 4-1 defeat to Mexico on Sunday night at Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva.
Mexico finished top of the series with wins over Venezuela (2-0) and T&T, and also held Panama to a 1-1 draw.
Panama ended the four-team series second after holding Venezuela to a 0-0 draw on the final night, following a tie with Mexico and an opening 5-4 win over T&T. Venezuela were third following their 4-0 win over the winless hosts.
T&T head coach Stuart Charles-Fevrier said ultimately his charges would have grown after playing against such high level competition for the first time.