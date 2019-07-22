Trinidad and Tobago’s Jaron Pascall

HEADS IN THE GAME:Trinidad and Tobago’s Jaron Pascall leads a line of players trying to make contact with the ball during his team’s final match in the TTFA Youth Invitational Series against Mexico at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva.

 Photo: DEXTER PHILI

Trinidad and Tobago’s Under-15 footballers ended the TTFA Youth Invitational Series in bitter-sweet fashion. Despite an improved performance for the majority of their final match, they faded in the last quarter hour and ultimately suffered a 4-1 defeat to Mexico on Sunday night at Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva.

Mexico finished top of the series with wins over Venezuela (2-0) and T&T, and also held Panama to a 1-1 draw.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

Panama ended the four-team series second after holding Venezuela to a 0-0 draw on the final night, following a tie with Mexico and an opening 5-4 win over T&T. Venezuela were third following their 4-0 win over the winless hosts.

T&T head coach Stuart Charles-Fevrier said ultimately his charges would have grown after playing against such high level competition for the first time.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Favourites return

Favourites return

West Indies’ chances against India in the upcoming MyTeam11 Twenty20 International Series ha…

Back to work

Back to work

Trinidad and Tobago’s Under-15 footballers ended the TTFA Youth Invitational Series in bitte…

‘PATHETIC’

‘PATHETIC’

For the fourth time in five matches, the West Indies “A” team’s top order batsmen went missing as the home team crashed to an eight-wicket defeat in the fifth and final One-Day match of their series against visiting India “A” at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, yesterday.