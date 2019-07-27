Trinidad and Tobago Under-19 skipper Leonardo Julien is confident his team will do well in the Cricket West Indies Regional Under-19 50-over competition but insisted that T&T will not be taking any team lightly as they start their campaign against Barbados at Park Hill in St Vincent today.
There has been some hype around the squad ahead of the tournament, with many of the players eyeing a possible call-up to the West Indies side for next year’s World Cup.
Julien, however remained focussed on the task at hand.
“I feel pretty confident going into the tournament and I believe that we can win the title. Going into it I can say we will not take anything for granted because cricket is played on the day and you have to perform well to win,” the T&T skipper told the Sunday Express prior to the team’s departure for St Vincent on Friday.