Best of Peru

Under an overcast sky on a cold Peruvian night, the opening ceremony lit and heated up the official start of the Lima 2019 Pan American Games. El Estadio Nacional was the scene for a hallucinogenic representation of Peru’s sacred mountain, Nevado Parlacaca, which formed the canvas on which Peru’s ancient, diverse and colourful culture and heritage were painted.
The area surrounding Parlacaca was the setting around which Peru’s nature and deep, rich history was presented, with a near sold-out crowd of thousands of patriotic Peruvians lending enthusiastic approval through their exalting voices and hearty applause.