Better against Mexico

“We have to pick ourselves up and try to give a better performance against Mexico,” said Trinidad and Tobago head coach Stuart Charles-Fevrier, following Trinidad and Tobago’s second defeat of the TTFA Invitational Tournament on Friday night at the Hasely Crawford Stadium.
Two goals on either side of halftime saw Venezuela comfortably past a disappointing T&T by a 4-0 margin on the second night of the tournament, which shifts back to the Ato Boldon Stadium tonight. Meanwhile, Panama were unlucky not to win again, their goalkeeper allowing the ball to skip through his grasp for a Mexican equaliser in a 1-1 draw on Friday night.
Charles-Fevrier will likely use his best team tonight against Concacaf powerhouses Mexico, after rotating heavily against Venezuela. Fevrier made seven changes, giving the South Americans a huge advantage in size and power over his pint-sized players.
“We were very disappointing tonight in our performances. Venezuela were definitely better than us. They deserved to win the game,” Fevrier said.