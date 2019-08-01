Blasters fail to complete ‘Solo’ sweep

Jesse Dookie, left, and Luc O’Young

BLASTERS PAIR: Jesse Dookie, left, and Luc O’Young playing doubles during the Solo National Table Tennis Championships at the National Racquet Centre, tacarigua. –Photo courtesy SIMON SPICER

CARENAGE BLASTERS squandered a golden opportunity to sweep all three titles on the final night of team competition in the Solo National Table Tennis Championships Wednesday at the National Racquet Centre.

The Dennis La Rose-coached outfit lifted the trophies in the men’s A and C divisions, but were beaten 3-1 by QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Parkites in the women’s final in Tacarigua. With Brittany Joseph, the country’s top-ranked female player of 2017 and last year in the Parkites’ line-up, Blasters knew they had to win the other three matches to strike gold and they were expected to.

