CARENAGE BLASTERS will be going after three titles when the team finals of the Solo National Table Tennis Championships are contested from 6 p.m. today at National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua.
Last year’s runners-up will again be the underdogs when they oppose Arima Hawks in the A division final. With the inclusion of Arun Roopnarine, five-time singles champ Reeza Burke and Anson Wellington, ranked third, fifth and eighth, respectively in the country, the multiple champions have been the favourites from the start on Sunday.