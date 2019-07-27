Both T&T teams beaten for CAZOVA bronze

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s two teams were beaten for the bronze medals in the CAZOVA (Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association) Youth Championships yesterday at GC Foster College of Physical Education and Sports, St Catherine, Jamaica.
After edging the Jamaicans 25-19, 23-25, 25-17, 11-25, 15-8 in the final match of the round-robin stage the night before, this country’s players faltered when it mattered most and went down 19-25, 25-19, 15-18, 25-14 when the same two teams clashed for the final place on the podium in the boys’ Under-19 competition.