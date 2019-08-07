Brathwaite steps up

Carlos Brathwaite will step into the captaincy role in the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots team for upcoming Caribbean Premier League T20.
The all-rounder is taking over the role from Chris Gayle, who left the franchise to rejoin the Jamaica Tallawahs this season, and is excited to get the get their campaign underway as they look to win the tournament for the first time.
“I’m very excited! I think we had a good last couple of years where we challenged really well on the field, we went to the final and then we made it to the playoffs as well,” said Brathwaite.
“So, this year is about trying to continue that same thought process, that same set of game plan and try to be as attacking as we could potentially be. Obviously, we had Chris (Gayle) and Evin (Lewis) at the top, Chris is now gone so we need to find a replacement for Chris, probably not in the same style that he would play, but with the results that he would normally bring to the team,” he continued.