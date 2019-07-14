Calypso Girls get first World Cup win

Trinidad and Tobago’s netballers kept their hopes of a top-12 finish alive when they got past Fiji to clinch third spot in Group C at the Vitality World Cup in England yesterday.
On a day when the Caribbean’s top team Jamaica suffered a surprise, narrow 55-52 defeat to South Africa, the “Calypso Girls” powered to a 67-56 victory thanks to star goal shoot Samantha Wallace. Wallace made 40 of her 42 attempts, while Kalifa McCollin poured in 21 goals from her 28 attempts as T&T established an early advantage which they managed to maintain despite a strong fourth quarter push by the Fijians.