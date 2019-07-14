MC COLLIN

MC COLLIN ON THE MOVE: Fiji goalkeeper Episake Kahutoka, left, tries to intercept a lay-up by Trinidad and Tobago goal attack Kalifa McCollin during their Vitality Netball World Cup match in Liverpool, England, yesterday. McCollin scored 21 goals as T&T won 67-56. —Photo: SWPix

Trinidad and Tobago’s netballers kept their hopes of a top-12 finish alive when they got past Fiji to clinch third spot in Group C at the Vitality World Cup in England yesterday.

On a day when the Caribbean’s top team Jamaica suffered a surprise, narrow 55-52 defeat to South Africa, the “Calypso Girls” powered to a 67-56 victory thanks to star goal shoot Samantha Wallace. Wallace made 40 of her 42 attempts, while Kalifa McCollin poured in 21 goals from her 28 attempts as T&T established an early advantage which they managed to maintain despite a strong fourth quarter push by the Fijians.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Calypso Girls get first World Cup win

Calypso Girls get first World Cup win

Trinidad and Tobago’s netballers kept their hopes of a top-12 finish alive when they got past Fiji to clinch third spot in Group C at the Vitality World Cup in England yesterday.

England win in Super Over

England win in Super Over

The familiar saying “you’ll find a Bajan anwhere in the World” hit home in the ICC Cricket World Cup final yesterday when England won the most thrilling match to stun New Zealand at Lord’s.

Two T&T players in CASA semis

ONLY Seth Thong and Sigourney Williams are left to fly the flag for hosts Trinidad and Tobago in the individual events after the opening day of the CASA (Caribbean Area Squash Association) Junior Championship yesterday, at the Queen’s Park Cricket Club’s Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.

Four T&T teams for COTECC tourney

TRINIDAD and Tobago will be represented by four teams in ITF (International Tennis Federation)/COTECC (Central American and Caribbean Tennis Confederation) Sub-Region 4 Under-12 Team Tournament from today at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

Too much drama

Too much drama

Has there ever been anything like that? Two finals of major global sporting events; two absorbing, thrilling, pulsating contests; two champions crowned in the most dramatic of circumstances within a matter of minutes and just a few miles of each other in London yesterday.

Fiji GAME a must-win

Fiji GAME a must-win

Opening defeats to South Africa and Jamaica have left Trinidad and Tobago’s “Calypso Girls” …