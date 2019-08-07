Dylan Carter.jpg

FLASHBACK: T&T’s Dylan Carter shows off his bronze medal during the podium ceremony for the Men’s 50m butterfly at the FINA World Swimming Championships in Hangzhou, in the Zhejiang Province in China, last December. 

 Photo: AP

Team TTO’s Dylan Carter was expected to swim for gold in the Men’s 200 metres freestyle final at 9:45 pm last night when the second day of the Pan Am Games swimming competition continued at the Natatorium of the National Sporting Village.

And rower Felice Chow also booked her final spot in the Women’s Singles Scull event after gaining automatic qualification from her heat two second place finish yesterday.

The 2018 CAC Games silver medallist was timed in seven minutes, 48.79 seconds in the 2,000m event at Albufera Medio Mundo, and will line up in the final tomorrow from 11 a.m.

Yesterday morning, Carter won heat one of three in 1:49.08, taking control of the race just after the turn at the 100m mark (53.81 second split), exploiting his superior underwater breakouts, then easing down in the last 10 metres to finish ahead of the USA’s Grant House (1:49.40) and Venezuela’s Rafael Davila (1:50.39).

