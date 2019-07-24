Top Trinidad and Tobago swimmer Dylan Carter finished 12th overall in the Men’s 100m freestyle when the 2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships continued in Gwangju, South Korea yesterday morning.
And the 23-year-old booked his ticket to Tokyo 2020 when he posted an Olympic A standard time of 48.52 seconds when placing seventh in semifinal one.
The time also bettered his own national mark of 48.60 seconds, recorded at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.
Semifinal one was fast, with Australian Kyle Chalmers besting the field in 47.58 seconds, ahead of Russia’s Vladislav Grinev (47.82) and France’s Clement Mignon (48.25). Hungary’s Nandor Nemeth (48.25) and Italy’s Alessandro Miressi (48.36) and Japan’s Katsumi Nakamuri (48.45) followed, then Carter, while Belgium’s Pieter Timmers (48.91) was eighth and last.