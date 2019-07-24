former USA Olympic swim coach Dave Salo

FLYING THE RED, WHITE AND BLACK: From left, former USA Olympic swim coach Dave Salo, serving as Team TTO coach for the World Aquatic Championships, poses with T&T swimmers Cadell Lyons, Dylan Carter and Cherelle Thompson at the Nambu Aquatic Centre in Gwangju, South Korea earlier this week. 

 —Photo by: TRACEY CARTER

Top Trinidad and Tobago swimmer Dylan Carter finished 12th overall in the Men’s 100m freestyle when the 2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships continued in Gwangju, South Korea yesterday morning.

And the 23-year-old booked his ticket to Tokyo 2020 when he posted an Olympic A standard time of 48.52 seconds when placing seventh in semifinal one.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

The time also bettered his own national mark of 48.60 seconds, recorded at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

Semifinal one was fast, with Australian Kyle Chalmers besting the field in 47.58 seconds, ahead of Russia’s Vladislav Grinev (47.82) and France’s Clement Mignon (48.25). Hungary’s Nandor Nemeth (48.25) and Italy’s Alessandro Miressi (48.36) and Japan’s Katsumi Nakamuri (48.45) followed, then Carter, while Belgium’s Pieter Timmers (48.91) was eighth and last.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

APOLOGISE

APOLOGISE

SUPER LEAGUE president and Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) Board member Keith Look Loy claims that legal counsel for senior national football team coach Dennis Lawrence is demanding that he apologise for recent comments made at a media conference following the Concacaf Gold Cup.