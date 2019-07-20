Dylan Carter

AIMING FOR NEW 100 BACK RECORD: Dylan Carter

Top Team TTO swimmer Dylan Carter was expected to splash off his Gwangju 2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships campaign last night after press time in the preliminaries of the Men’s 50 metres butterfly event.

Gwangju is 13 hours ahead of T&T time and the 23-year-old swimmer was to get his feet wet in his first race of the competition, swimming out of lane three in heat nine of ten in the first session of the competition.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games Men’s 50m silver medallist was lined up next to Brazil’s 2015 and 2017 World Championship 50m butterfly silver medallist, 39-year-old Nicholas Santos (lane four), who became the oldest swimmer to win a Worlds medal at the 2017 edition.

