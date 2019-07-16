CASA gold for T&T’s Thong

SETH THONG struck gold yesterday to become the only player from the host country to walk away with a medal in the individual events of the CASA (Caribbean Area Squash Association) Junior Championship at Queen’s Park Cricket Club’s Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.
After being in the lead for the majority of the under-13 final, the top seed had to come from behind down the homestretch to pull off a pulsating 11-9, 6-11, 11-5, 2-11, 13-11 triumph over second seed Mohryan Baksh of Guyana.