CEDENIO ON FIRE!

Machel Cedenio was on fire in the NGC NAAA Open Track and Field Championship men’s 400 metres final at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, yesterday.
With no one in the field to challenge him, the US-based quarter-miler took on the clock, and came away with a season’s best 44.52 seconds run. Cedenio’s golden effort was just seven-hundredths of a second slower than the Championship record he had established in 2016.
By the halfway mark, Cedenio had a huge lead. And when the 23-year-old came off the final turn, he had some 10 metres of daylight to spare on his closest challenger. Cedenio increased his lead on the home straight, the 44.52 run moving him into eighth spot on the 2019 world outdoor performance list.
Dwight St Hillaire clocked 46.08 seconds to finish a distant second. And in a keen tussle for bronze, Darren Alfred came out on top, getting home in 46.63—just ahead of fourth-placed Asa Guevara (46.70).
Michelle-Lee Ahye completed a beaver-trick of women’s 100-metre triumphs. She stopped the clock at 11.18 seconds— her fastest legal run this season.