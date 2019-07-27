Coach Fevrier seeks further improvement

Tristan Stafford

INVITATIONAL ACTION: Trinidad and Tobago defender Tristan Stafford, left, tackles Venezuela’s Deivi Teguez as Venezuela won the TTFA Youth Invitational Under-15 match 4-0 on July 19 at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo. 

 Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO head coach Stuart Charles Fevrier used two entirely different teams when the local Under-15s met Venezuela for the second time in five days, on Tuesday at Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva.

Carlos Subero’s 59th-minute strike provided the only goal, earning the Venezuelans a 1-0 victory.

Venezuela had beaten T&T 4-0 on July 19 as part of the three-day TTFA Youth Invitational series, which also included Mexico and Panama.

“I played two different teams each half,” Fevrier said. “I played most of the starters the first half and the first half was 0-0. I played most of the (reserve) players the second half and the other players won 1-0.”

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

Fevrier said that the game was played in a more relaxed atmosphere.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CEDENIO ON FIRE!

CEDENIO ON FIRE!

Machel Cedenio was on fire in the NGC NAAA Open Track and Field Championship men’s 400 metre…

CEDENIO ON FIRE!

CEDENIO ON FIRE!

Machel Cedenio was on fire in the NGC NAAA Open Track and Field Championship men’s 400 metres final at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, yesterday.

Both T&T teams beaten for CAZOVA bronze

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s two teams were beaten for the bronze medals in the CAZOVA (Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association) Youth Championships yesterday at GC Foster College of Physical Education and Sports, St Catherine, Jamaica.

Mixed day for T&T

Mixed day for T&T

The team TTO beach volleyball pair of Rheeza Grant and Malika Davidson won their first game yesterday and will play for 13th spot against El Salvador from 2.10 pm today when the Lima 2019 Pan American Games continues. Grant and Davidson spiked their way to a 2-0 (21-8, 21-10) win over the US Virgin Islands to qualify to play for 13-14th against El Salvador.

Best of Peru

Best of Peru

Under an overcast sky on a cold Peruvian night, the opening ceremony lit and heated up the official start of the Lima 2019 Pan American Games. El Estadio Nacional was the scene for a hallucinogenic representation of Peru’s sacred mountain, Nevado Parlacaca, which formed the canvas on which Peru’s ancient, diverse and colourful culture and heritage were painted.

Coach Fevrier seeks further improvement

Coach Fevrier seeks further improvement

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO head coach Stuart Charles Fevrier used two entirely different teams when the local Under-15s met Venezuela for the second time in five days, on Tuesday at Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva.