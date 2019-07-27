Coach Fevrier seeks further improvement

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO head coach Stuart Charles Fevrier used two entirely different teams when the local Under-15s met Venezuela for the second time in five days, on Tuesday at Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva.
Carlos Subero’s 59th-minute strike provided the only goal, earning the Venezuelans a 1-0 victory. Venezuela had beaten T&T 4-0 on July 19 as part of the three-day TTFA Youth Invitational series, which also included Mexico and Panama. “I played two different teams each half,” Fevrier said. “I played most of the starters the first half and the first half was 0-0. I played most of the (reserve) players the second half and the other players won 1-0.”