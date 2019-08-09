CARLTON BEST was remembered as a bright star on the cricket horizon from whom great things were expected in the field of umpiring.
The Toco native had his dream shattered on Tuesday night when he was brutally killed by robbers pretending to be passengers in his taxi.
On Friday, Best, 38, was fondly remembered as a gentle giant who always strove to represent the highest ideals of umpiring.
Although he struck an imposing figure of authority out in the middle, he was in fact quite soft-spoken and amiable.