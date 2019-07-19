Crowne among sports law Who’s Who

Dr Emir Crowne has been recognised by Who’s Who Legal “as one of the world’s leading sports and entertainment lawyers.” In a July 10 email, Who’s Who Legal informed the Trinidadian attorney that he was selected “as a result of our research with clients and peers”.
Crowne told the Express that the accolade is a first for the region. “I’m the only one from the Caribbean to ever make the list.” Crowne has gained prominence for his work with Canadian and Jamaican athletes. He has also represented Trinidad and Tobago gymnast Thema Williams and T&T table tennis pros Dexter St Louis and Rheann Chung.