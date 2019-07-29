SIGNED AND SEALED: Jenice Price PRO of the Trinidad and Tobago Triathlon Federation, Gerald Hadeed, centre, CEO of Beacon Insurance and Michael Phillps managing director of Phillips Promotions are all smiles as Hadeed presents a cheque for $250,000 to Phillips for the Cycling On The Avenue event scheduled for October. The presentation was made at last week’s launch of the event at Mike’s Bikes, Ariapita Avenue, Woodbrook.