Jenice Price PRO

SIGNED AND SEALED: Jenice Price PRO of the Trinidad and Tobago Triathlon Federation, Gerald Hadeed, centre, CEO of Beacon Insurance and Michael Phillps managing director of Phillips Promotions are all smiles as Hadeed presents a cheque for $250,000 to Phillips for the Cycling On The Avenue event scheduled for October. The presentation was made at last week’s launch of the event at Mike’s Bikes, Ariapita Avenue, Woodbrook.

Organisers of the Beacon Cycling On The Avenue series are promising to put on “The Greatest Show” when the annual event comes off on October 9.

That is the theme of this year’s event that will again feature a mix of local and overseas cyclists who will participate in races on Ariapita Avenue in Woodbrook.

“We (Trinidad and Tobago) do cycling way different to everywhere else in the world,” declared Michael Phillips of Phillips Promotions at the event’s launch last week.

And like last year, emphasis is being placed on youth development via duathlon (running and cycling) races for primary and secondary school pupils.

Noting the wide participation of youngsters in the triathlon events put on by the Trinidad and Tobago Triathlon Federation (TTTF), duathlons were introduced to the Cycling On The Avenue programme last year. And Phillips sees much potential for growth in this sport.

