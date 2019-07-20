Trinidad and Tobago’s Kelsey Daniel and Jaydon Antoine produced top-eight finishes in the men’s long jump event at the Pan American Under-20 Track and Field Championships in San Jose, Costa Rica, on Friday night. Daniel disturbed the sand at 7.35 metres to claim sixth spot, while Antoine was seventh at 7.30.
In a tight tussle for gold, Jamaican Wayne Pinnock came out on top. Both Pinnock and American Phillip Austin jumped 7.82m. Pinnock, though, also had a leap of 7.81, while Austin’s second best jump was a wind-aided 7.63. Austin had to settle for silver, with bronze going to Jamaica’s Shaquille Lowe, who jumped a windy 7.47.
Justin Guy was disqualified in the men’s 110 metres hurdles final for deliberately knocking down the fifth hurdle. Guy lost his rhythm between the third and fourth barriers. The T&T athlete managed to successfully negotiate the fourth, but by the time he reached the fifth, his race was over. After calling off his medal bid, Guy bent over in despair.