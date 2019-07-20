Kelsey Daniel

7.35-METRE LEAP: Kelsey Daniel

 —Photo: DENNIS ALLEN for @TTGameplan

Trinidad and Toba­go’s Kelsey Daniel and Jaydon Antoine pro­duced top-eight finishes in the men’s long jump event at the Pan American Under-20 Track and Field Championships in San Jose, Costa Rica, on Friday night. Daniel disturbed the sand at 7.35 metres to claim sixth spot, while Antoine was seventh at 7.30.

In a tight tussle for gold, Jamaican Wayne Pinnock came out on top. Both Pinnock and American Phillip Austin jumped 7.82m. Pinnock, though, also had a leap of 7.81, while Austin’s second best jump was a wind-aided 7.63. Austin had to settle for silver, with bronze going to Jamaica’s Shaquille Lowe, who jumped a windy 7.47.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

Justin Guy was disqualified in the men’s 110 metres hurdles final for deliberately knocking down the fifth hurdle. Guy lost his rhythm between the third and fourth barriers. The T&T athlete managed to successfully negotiate the fourth, but by the time he reached the fifth, his race was over. After calling off his medal bid, Guy bent over in des­pair.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Go overseas

Go overseas

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO need to get their netballers into the emerging foreign professional leag…

Better against Mexico

Better against Mexico

“We have to pick ourselves up and try to give a better performance against Mexico,” said Tri…

A WIN AT LAST

A WIN AT LAST

WEST INDIES A were made to fight down to the last ball but they finally notched a win against the touring India A in game four of their five-match one-day international series yesterday in Antigua.