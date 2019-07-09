Jason Holder

EMBATTLED: Windies skipper Jason Holder.

DON’T DARE think of firing Jason Holder as captain of the West Indies cricket team! That stern warning has come from the man who appointed him four years ago, Clive Lloyd, the former successful West Indies captain and chairman of selectors who believes the problem in the regional team doesn’t begin and end with Holder.

In an unusually passionate and emotional interview, Lloyd said it would be “silly” to blame Holder for the West Indies not qualifying for the semi-finals of the World Cup and furthermore for their failings in One-Day International cricket over the last four years.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

DON’T TOUCH HIM

DON’T TOUCH HIM

DON’T DARE think of firing Jason Holder as captain of the West Indies cricket team! That stern warning has come from the man who appointed him four years ago, Clive Lloyd, the former successful West Indies captain and chairman of selectors who believes the problem in the regional team doesn’t begin and end with Holder.

U-17s go under

U-17s go under

Trinidad and Tobago fell to its first loss of the Cricket West Indies Regional Under-17 Championship yesterday, losing by two runs to Jamaica in their rain-affected third round match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

Mexico, Panama to test T&T Under-15s

Trinidad and Tobago’s Under-15 boys’ team will face off with their Panamanian counterparts in the second game of a double header when the TTFA five-nation Invitational Youth Tournament kicks off next week Wednesday at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Balmain, Couva.

+2
3 Trinis win Pro cards in Barbados

3 Trinis win Pro cards in Barbados

ABENI PROCOPE and Brendon Francis are looking towards upcoming World Championship events, after earning their fitness event pro cards in Barbados on Saturday.

+2
SIGNED, SEALED...

SIGNED, SEALED...

Trinidad and Tobago cricketers Darren Bravo and Nicholas Pooran are new additions to the Cri…