Kamaria Durant captured the women’s sprint double at the Aliann Pompey Invitational track and field meet, in Guyana, on Saturday.
Durant stopped the clock at 11.39 seconds in the 100 metres final, forcing her Trinidad and Tobago teammate Reyare Thomas to settle for silver in 11.53. Guyana’s Jasmine Abrams (11.62) picked up bronze. Durant was even more dominant in the 200, winning in 23.21 for a huge cushion on Thomas, the silver medallist in 23.82. Abrams (23.95) earned bronze.
Deon Lendore claimed silver in the men’s 400m. The T&T quartermiler completed his lap of the track in 46.17 seconds to finish just behind Guyana’s Arinze Chance, the winner in 46.14. Another Guyanese athlete, Brian Roman clocked 48.53 for a distant third. T&T’s Sheldon Mason finished sixth in 49.99.