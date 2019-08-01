Emancipation gold

Team TTO’s cyclists delivered to the nation a golden Emancipation Day gift last night, with their dominating victory in the Lima 2019 Pan American Games Men’s team sprint event.
At the velódrome at the National Sporting Village in La Videna. the trio of Keron Bramble, Njisane Phillip and Nicholas Paul secured Team TTO’s second medal of the Games following on boxer Michael Alexander’s light welterweight (64kg) bronze Tuesday night. It is also T&T’s 14th medal in cycling at the Pan Am Games dating back to the legendary hall-of-famer Roger Gibbon’s gold (match-sprint) and silver (1km time trial) at the 1963 Sao Paulo edition.