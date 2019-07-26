Britney Joseph

NOW WITH QPCC PARKITES: T&T’s top-ranked female Britney Joseph. —Photo: Allan V. Crane/CA-images

A COUPLE weeks after winning an international title, David Mahabir is here to compete in the Solo National Table Tennis Championships at National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua. The country’s most prestigious tournament will get going from 9.30 a.m. today with veterans’ (over-45) singles, women’s, men’s and mixed doubles as well as B and C division team events.

The A division team events will take place tomorrow and the tournament will conclude with open singles events in the middle of next month. Mahabir has come down from his base in Canada after capturing the over-65 title in the European Veterans Championships in Hungary.

SLOW START

SAILOR Andrew Lewis, who wom a bronze medal at the Hemel World Sailing Championships back in April, was selected be this country’s flagbearer at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games opening ceremony that was scheduled to start at 8 p.m. (TT time) last evening.

Pakites U13s 2nd in Minnesota

THE Under-13 boys team representing the Queen’s Park (QPCC) Academy finished second in the Under-13 Boys MNUFC Division at the recently ended 35th Target USA CUP youth soccer tournament on Saturday, July 20 at the National Sports Center in Blaine, Minnesota.

Ahye on course at NGC Champs

Michelle-Lee Ahye looks on course for a beaver-trick of NGC NAAA Open Track and Field Championship women’s 100 metres titles. Ahye cruised to victory in the fourth and final preliminary round heat at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, late yesterday, the US-based track star clocking 11.22 seconds to lead all qualifiers into today’s semifinal round.

T&T teams to chase CAZOVA bronze medal

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s girls will be playing for the bronze medals today after being soundly whipped in the semifinals of the CAZOVA (Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association) Under-18 Girls’ Championships yesterday at GC Foster College of Physical Education and Sports in St Catherine, Jamaica.

Ahye bids for ‘beaver’ at NGC Champs

Michelle-Lee Ahye opens her NGC NAAA Open Track and Field Championship beaver-trick bid today. The 27-year-old track star was golden in the women’s 100 metres dash in 2016, 2017 and 2018, and will chase her fourth title on the trot at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, this weekend.