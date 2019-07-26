A COUPLE weeks after winning an international title, David Mahabir is here to compete in the Solo National Table Tennis Championships at National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua. The country’s most prestigious tournament will get going from 9.30 a.m. today with veterans’ (over-45) singles, women’s, men’s and mixed doubles as well as B and C division team events.
The A division team events will take place tomorrow and the tournament will conclude with open singles events in the middle of next month. Mahabir has come down from his base in Canada after capturing the over-65 title in the European Veterans Championships in Hungary.