MANCHESTER UNITED began their pre-season tour of Australia and the far east this week. I can tell you that all is not going to plan for manager Ole Gunner Solskjaer despite him claiming the opposite.
To begin with, many of the players are unhappy that Solskjaer feels he inherited an unfit squad from Jose Mourinho and therefore he has concentrated on the players running many miles every day. The players say he is not spending enough time working on ball skills.
Secondly, as I reported to you previously, midfielder Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola is talking to interested parties about taking the Frenchman to either Real Madrid or Juventus and his client is anxious to move to Real as his preferred choice.