It was a wet morning at the Queen’s Park Oval yesterday, confining the West Indies team to the indoor nets. But captain Jason Holder will be hoping for a drier time today as his team tries to take the early advantage in the MyTeam11 One-Day International series.
The first match in Guyana ended in a no-result because of persistent showers. There is also the possibility of rain again today, but both Holder and his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli will be hoping that any rain does not prevent a proper contest.
In Guyana, the West Indies batted for 13 overs, getting to 54 for one. The veteran Chris Gayle was the casualty, and his opening partner Evin Lewis was perhaps the only player to get any satisfaction out of the limited action, as he ended on a promising, unbeaten 40.
“Really happy to see Evin get some time in the middle,” Holder remarked yesterday. “He didn’t get the runs he was looking for in the T20 format but it’s good to see him start the way he did in Guyana. Hopefully, he can transfer that form at his home ground here at Queen’s Park.”