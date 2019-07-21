Failure of leadership

Kwesi Atiba offered an interesting thesis last week as to why we are where we are in West Indies cricket and Trinidad and Tobago netball.
It was just after Morning Edition on TV6 — I believe it was Wednesday — when the hard-working member of the Islamic Resource Society and one-time wicketkeeper (his screams of “Howizaat!” from behind the stumps at the Queen’s Park Savannah now replaced by more measured utterings of “Allahu Akbar” at the place of worship on Queen Janelle Penny Commissiong Street) called in response to my disdainful reaction to this newspaper’s back page headline about the national team targeting a ninth-place finish at the Netball World Cup.