As the Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation (TTCF) appointed an interim president, its former president Robert Farrier said he is satisfied with his executive’s accomplishments during his curtailed term.
TTCF vice-president of racing Joseph Roberts will hold on in the position until a new president is elected within the next two months in accordance with the TTCF’s constitution. Roberts takes over from Farrier, who served for the past 4 1/2 years and who resigned on July 1 with immediate effect.
According to correspondence from TTCF PRO Roxanne Ramnath, following the receipt of the resignation letter, the TTCF Council convened a special meeting on July 6 to select Roberts. “The Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr Farrier for his dedication and service to the development of cycling in Trinidad and Tobago and wish him all the best in his future endeavours,” the media release concluded.